Kazakhstan: Plane with nearly 100 people on board crashes, 14 dead & at least 35 injured :- A plane with almost 100 people on board crashed on Friday morning in southeastern Kazakhstan. The Kazakh carrier Bek Air jet was heading to Nur-Sultan — formerly known as Astana — the nation’s capital city.

According to the officials, carrying 93 passengers and five crew members, the Fokker 100 took off from Almaty International Airport at 7:05 a.m local time and lost altitude a few minutes later.

Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement that after the plane lost altitude, it broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-storey building. The committee said, “Flight No Z2100 of Bek Air airline in the direction Almaty-Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence. A collision with a two-storey building occurred. Rescue work began immediately. There was no fire.”

Photographs from the site published by media showed the jet was torn into two parts. No fire broke out on board and emergency services immediately began working at the site.

Kazakhstan Plane Crash Latest News

Meanwhile, the Almaty city government said in a statement, the death toll so far stands at 14 people and is expected to rise while at least 35 people have been recorded injured so far. The statement further added that further 22 patients are being treated in the hospital and were in a “serious condition.”

A survivor told the News website Tengrinews that she heard a “terrifying sound” before the plane started losing altitude. She said, “The plane was flying with a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying.”

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his condolences to the victims and their families and said: “Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, the Kazakh aviation committee has not suggested any possible cause of the accident and said that it is suspending all Fokker 100 jets pending an investigation.

Earlier in March, a Bek Air Fokker-100 plane with 116 passengers made an emergency landing at the capital’s international airport after its landing gear failed to deploy. None of the passengers or five-member crew were injured.