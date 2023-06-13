Kazan Khan Death Reason? Veteran Actor Kazan Khan Passed Away Due to Heart Attack

This news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral information. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Yesteryear actor Kazan Khan breathed his last after suffering a heart attack. Producer and production controller NM Badusha shared the sad news on his Facebook page. Yesteryear actor Kazan Khan breathed his last after suffering a heart attack. Production Controller and producer, NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page to confirm the news of the actor’s death. Reports about his final rites are still awaited. Kazan Khan’s demise came across as a huge shock to everyone in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. Kazan Khan was popular for playing villain roles in films. He shot to fame in Mollywood after playing Vikram Ghorpade in Mammootty’s The King.

Kazan Khan Death Reason?

On June 12, producer and production controller, NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page to share the news of Kazan’s demise. He shared a photo of Kazan and expressed his heartfelt condolences. Kazan Khan made his debut as Boopathy in Senthamizh Paattu in 1992. Eventually, he rose to fame by playing antagonists in Tamil films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan, and Karuppu Nila, to name a few. In 1995, he made his Malayalam debut with Shaji Kailas’s The King.

He acted in over 50 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. Some of his famous films include CID Moosa, Ullathai Allitha, Mettukudi, The Don, and Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar, among others.