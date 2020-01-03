KCET 2020 Exam Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in Check Here Date Sheet :- The KCET 2020 schedule for the entrance exams has been finally released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All the candidates who are going to participate in the examination or are interested and eligible candidates, can now finally register themselves at the official website at kea.kar.nic.in when KCET 2020 registrations started around February 2020.

KCET 2020 Exam Schedule Released

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 is going to start on April 22 and end on April 24. The Karnataka CET 2020 exams will be carried out in two shifts that is morning and afternoon shift.

KCET 2020 Schedule

22nd April 2020

Biology (10:30 am- 11:50 am)

Maths (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm)

23rd April 2020

Physics (10:30 am- 11:50 am)

Chemistry (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm)

24th April 2020

Kannada language (11:30 am- 12:30 pm)

KCET 2020 Course

KCET 2020 is going to be conducted for admission in these following courses:

Engineering

Technology

Yoga & Naturopathy

B.Pharm & Pharm-D

Farm Science courses

Here is the list of courses are covered under Farm Science:

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.)

B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture

B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture

B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture

B.Sc (Hons) Forestry

B.Tech (Bio Technology)

B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science

B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering)

B.Tech (Food Technology)

B.Tech (Dairy Tech)

B.F.Sc (Fisheries)

B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op)

More Details About KCET 2020

Candidates who will clear KCET 2020 are going to be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year statring in the year 2020.

On the other hand, in case of medical and dental candidates, it is essential for them to also clear NEET 2020 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE).

In case of architecture aspirants, they are going to need to appear for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) that has been held by the Council of Architecture or for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2.