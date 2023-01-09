KE Kumar Death Reason: Racer KE Kumar Dies After Crash at Indian National Car Racing Championship

Indian racing community is mourning the passing of the talented and popular racer of the country. Yes, we are talking about KE Kumar who was an Indian racer. According to the latest updates from the community, KE Kumar died due to the crash. Kumar succumbed to injuries while competing in Round 2 of the 2022 MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship. At the time of his death, he was 59. Since the news of the racer was confirmed, many fans and community is paying tributes and condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time. They lost their beloved family member today. The incident took place at the time of racing at Madras International Circuit. Keep reading to get more details related to the car crash.

A video of the racer is circulating on social media in which, he is driving his car on the track and suddenly, he moved to his steering right and crash to the wall near the race track that led to the death of the veteran racer KE Kumar at the Madras International Circuit. At the time of this incident, there were four cars nearby him that were moving towards the finishing line. It also seems that the other car was about to get hit by another car but the driver patiently handled everything. Unfortunately, KE Kumar couldn’t survive this accident and succumbed to injuries.

KE Kumar Death Reason

Since the incident took place, many fans are paying tribute to the racer and praying for his family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member today. A Twitter page wrote,” Veteran saloon car racer K E Kumar passed away yesterday after a terrible crash while participating in the 2nd round of the #MRF #MMSC #FMSCI India National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai? May the soul of #KEKumar rest in peace”.

After the incident, the racer was stopped and within minutes, Kumar was taken out from the wreckage of and transferred to the ambulance before moving to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to his injuries and left everyone sad. The entire MMSC and racing community mourn his passing and pay heartfelt condolence to his family. Autocar India also tweeted,” Racer K.E. Kumar has passed away. The 59-year-old succumbed to injuries following a crash in Round 2 of the 2022 MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship. Autocar India extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”.