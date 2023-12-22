Kechaud Johnson Accident: Professional Skateboarder, From Dallas, Texas, Kechaud Johnson Dies

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Kechaud Johnson is no more and his death was linked to an accident. Yes, you heard right he recently died at the age of 36 years and his death is a great loss for the skateboarding community. He was a beloved skateboarder of Texas and his death news broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. Lots of people are arriving at the online sites and asking many questions related to this topic, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this accident and the victim.

There is an investigation has also begun related to this incident and the authorities have shared some details related to this case. Reportedly, a tragic collision incident occurred on Tuesday 12 December 2023 in the 3700 block of South RL Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas, U.S. in which KeChaud fatally lost his life. In this collision, two vehicles were involved and the collision happened when one driver climbed onto the hood of another driver’s vehicle as the driver was leaving the scene. Then, the driver who climbed onto the hood fell into traffic and was hit by a northbound U-Haul truck. Still, the details remain to share, so keep reading.

Kechaud Johnson Accident

The investigation is ongoing and the authorities continue to understand the exact details of the incident. Initially, the deputies were unable to identify the victim (KeChaud Johnson) was identified by TransWorld Skateboarding. Reportedly, one driver climbed onto the hood of the other driver’s vehicle as he was leaving the scene and the driver who climbed onto the hood fell into the middle lane of traffic and was hit by the U-Haul truck going northbound. He ran away from the incident but the excat details are not revealed yet. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes and the Skateboarding community is also sharing their condolences for his unexpected demise. Many are mourning the death of a beloved Texas skateboarder. He passed away on 12 December at the age of 36 years after being involved in this terrible crash incident. It is also reported that he was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctor confirmed his death after many attempts to save his life. Lots of social media users are sharing heartfelt messages with his family at this painful moment. We will update our article after getting further updates. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.