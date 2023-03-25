Kee Hua Chee Death? Veteran Journalist and Socialite Kee Hua Chee Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that a very famous journalist Kee Hua Chee has passed away recently. He was a Socialite and veteran journalist who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and his family, friends and those who knew him are mourning his death. Now many people are searching for Kee Hua Chee’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kee Hua Chee was a well-known Veteran fashion and lifestyle journalist Datuk who was a superior figure in the Malaysian fashion industry and where he spent more than 30 years. He was professionally known for his flamboyant and quirky fashion sense. He was well-recognized for his collaborations with important Malaysians including businesspeople, celebrities, models, royalty, leaders, and fashion designers.

Socialite and veteran journalist Kee Hua Chee is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 24 March 2023, Friday. His demise news has been confirmed by Kee's close friend, Mi-Ki Choong on Facebook. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a lengthy illness.

Kee Hua Chee was a very talented and amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.