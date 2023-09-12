Keegan Grimm Death Reason? Reedsville High School Student Keegan Grimm Dies in Accident

Keegan Grimm was a beloved member of her Reedsville high school community who tragically passed away on Sunday, 10 September 2023. She was killed in a car accident that tragically claimed the life of her unborn child. According to a social media post shared by a family friend, “Keegan was a 17-year-old student at Reedville High School who tragically passed away in a car accident in Manitowoc county on Sunday, 10th September 2023.” Many of those who knew Keegan personally have taken to social media to express their condolences to her family and friends. Let’s read the rest of the article.

Keegan was born on the 11th of January, 2006 in Appleton. She attended Reedsville High School and was a senior. Keegan grew up in Appleton and was the youngest of three children. Her parents are Travis L. “Travis” and Becky A. “Becky” A. “Zutz” (Grimm). Keegan excelled as a basketball, volleyball, and softball player. She earned letters in basketball and volleyball the previous year. In addition to sports, Keegan enjoyed playing soccer and jet skiing with friends and family at Long Lake. She also spent time coaching girl’s softball this past summer. Keegan and her dad enjoyed turkey hunting together. Keegan’s love for animals extends to caring big sisters and her dog Bex. If you want to know everything about this article, scroll down below.

Keegan Grimm Death Reason?

According to the Manitowoc County sheriff’s office, the accident happened shortly before 5:30 in the morning on USH 10 in Reedsville. The report states that a 21-year-old woman was traveling west on USH 10 when she crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a 17-year-old Keegan, who was traveling in a Ford Escape. The report also states that emergency responders quickly responded to the scene. The 17-year-old, from Reedsville, was airlifted by ThedaStar helicopter to Neenah’s ThedaCare Medical Center. Despite the medical professionals’ best efforts, she tragically passed away at the medical center due to her injuries. No passengers were involved in the collision. keep reading the entire article.

Keegan Grimm’s Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, 17th September 2023 at Reedsville High School gymnasium. The funeral service will be conducted by reverend Thad Flitter. After the service, there will be a cremation ceremony. Family members and friends are welcome to gather in the gym at the high school from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is a time for people to come together and express their condolences during this difficult time. Reedsville High School Gymnasium is located on Manitowoc St. in Reedsville. Stick with our website for the latest news.