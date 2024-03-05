Kees Rijvers Cause of Death? What Happened to Former PSV Coach Kees Rijvers?

We are going to share this sad news with our great grief that Kees Rivers is no more and his death news is running in the trends of social media pages. He was a former Netherlands player, PSV coach, and manager whose passing shocked the community. He was also a great figure in the Dutch football world and his death marked his legacy including guiding PSV to numerous titles, leaving an enduring impact on the sport. Let us discuss what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and the details surrounding his passing in this article, so keep reading till the end.

As per the sources, the death news of Rees Rijvers was officially shared through a post on Twitter and it is rapidly making circulations on various social media pages. It is reported that he took his last breath on Monday 4 March 2024 and he was 97 years old at the time of his demise. At present, the excat details surrounding his passing remain unclear and it is not openly shared. However, some sources claim that he died due to his long old age but it is not officially confirmed. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more…

Kees Rijvers Cause of Death?

His birth name was Cornelus Bernardus Rijvers but he was professionally known as Kees Rijvers and he was born on 27 May 1926 in Princenhage, Breda, Netherlands. His life spanned from 1926 to 2024 and his death broke the hearts of his family, friends, loved ones, and community members. He was a Dutch professional footballer who played midfielder and later as a coach for PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team. He began his playing career for clubs like NAC Breda, AS Saint-Étienne, and more. He gained huge popularity for playing for the Netherlands national team in the 1948 Summer Olympics. Later, he became a professional player. Read on…

Social media is flooded with tributes and many are expressing their sadness for his unfortunate demise. Kees became an esteemed figure in Dutch football and many popular personalities are also expressing their sorrows for his unexpected demise. He died on 4 March 2024 at the age of 97 but the excat circumstances surrounding his passing are still not disclosed. His death left an unforgettable mark on the sports community in the Netherlands. Presently, no details have been shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangements.