Kelly Khumalo Was Supposed to Have Been Arrested For Senzo Meyiwa’s Murder, Court Told

Is Kelly Khumalo Arrested: Kelly Khumalo is being arrested for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa after a witness claimed that he had accidentally shot her. If defense attorneys can prove that Kelly Khumalo fired the shot that killed Senzo Meyiwa, he can be arrested.

If defense attorneys can prove that Kelly Khumalo fired the shot that killed Senzo Meyiwa, he can be arrested.

Kelly Khumalo Was Supposed to Have Been Arrested

According to the defence, an eyewitness would testify that Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo Meyiwa by pulling the trigger. However, he emphasized that this happened by chance, as indicated. The testimony will include information about the firearm used in the incident as well as who owned it. Kelly Khumalo is in mourning following the assassination of her partner, Senzo Meyiwa. Singer Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala, son of record producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, were charged with the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014 by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The murder weapon would also be scrutinized, according to Teffo. The revolver belonged to Longwe Twala, the son of musician Chicco Twala, he added. Longwe, who was dating Khumalo's sister Zandi at the time, was also in the house the night of the shooting. As a result, if the defense attorney can prove that Kelly fired the shot, she will be held in custody, while the other four suspects could be released.