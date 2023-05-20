Kelly Rusike Cause of Death? Jazz Musician Kelly Rusike Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing the sad news with you that a very famous Kelly Rusike has passed away reportedly. He was a well-known bassist in jazz from Zimbabwe who is no longer among his and took his last breath on Wednesday. It is very shocking and painful news for the music community and they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for Kelly Rusike’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kelly Rusike was a very talented and famous bassist in Jazz from Zimbabwe. He was also an important member of the Rusike Brothers, a family group that got its start in Lusaka, Zambia in 1978. In 1965, he shifted from Zimbabwe to Zambia. Kelly among his brothers was also famous on Zimbabwean television in the 1990s and had put out an album and multiple songs as a member of his legendary band, The Rusike Brothers. Rusike was the father of the Abiathar Rusike. He worked with many legendary musicians including the late Dr. Oliver Mutukudzi, Rozalla Miller, and Jimi Dludlu. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kelly Rusike Cause of Death?

Renowned bassist Kelly Rusike is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 17 May 2023, Wednesday in Harare. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after a long battle with diabetes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kelly Rusike was a very talented person who made his career by himself and he achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now they have expressed their deep profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Rusike's soul rest in peace.