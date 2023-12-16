Ken Jeong Wife? Joh Jeong is a Well-known American stand-up Comedian, Wiki-Bio

In the last few days, Ken Jeong’s wife’s name seems to be becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recent news has revealed that Ken Jeong’s wife has fallen ill. Ken Jeong’s wife is making a lot of headlines on the internet due to her illness. Even people have started asking questions about what happened to Ken Jeong’s wife. Ken Jeong is suffering from the same disease as his wife and many other questions. For this reason, we have collected for you every clear information related to Ken Jeong’s wife. So without any delay, let’s start the article and know in depth about Ken Jeong’s wife’s illness.

Before discussing the topic of Ken Jeong’s wife’s illness, let us tell you about Ken Jeong. Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong is a well-known American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer, and former physician. He was born on July 13, 1969, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. He completed his high school at Walter Hines Page High School. After this, he went on to complete his graduation from Duke University and obtained his degree. He also highlighted the importance of becoming a comedian actor apart from his studies.

He started his career in 1995 and till now he has been contributing to the American industry as an actor and stand-up comedian. Due to this, he completed the task of becoming a comedian actor professionally. Today people all over the world know him as a brilliant stand-up comedian and respect and honor him very much. Apart from his professional career, if we talk about his personal life, then everyone knows very well that he married a woman named Tran Jeong in 2004 and till now both of them are living their life together.

The couple was blessed with twin daughters in 2007. Recently, the news of Ken Jeong's wife Tran Jeong being ill that surfaced on the internet has deeply shocked everyone. According to sources, it has been learned that Ken Jeong's wife Tran Jeong is suffering from breast cancer. Tran Jeong is facing many difficult situations in her life due to breast cancer. Her treatment is still going on.