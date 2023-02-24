Ken Warby Death Reason? World Speedboat Record Holder Australia’s Ken Warby Passed Away

One of the most talented and well-known motorboat racers, who is also known as the world’s fastest man on water, Ken Warby sadly passed away at the age of 83. As per the reports, Ken took his last breath in the United States after a short illness. Well, the exact reason of his illness has not been confirmed yet but the official post including tributes and condolences confirmed that Ken Warby is no more between us. His sudden passing spread among the people as a wildfire. Let’s find out what happened with Ken Warby and how did he die.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that the world’s record holder has gone from this world. The news was confirmed by several sources but one of those posts reads,” With great sadness, we advise the passing of Ken Warby M.B.E, after a recent decline in his health. Ken was a gifted Mechanical engineer from Newcastle, N.S.W Australia, with a passion for boat racing. He started building boats in his parent’s backyard, continuing on to racing them at Toronto RMYC”.

Ken Warby Death Reason?

Born as Ken Warby on May 9, 1939. Warby built his record-breaking boat, the Spirit of Australia, in his backyard after constructing the hull himself. He started the project in the early 1970s at RAAF Station Richmond as a Makita salesman who just so happened to work with two Leading aircraftmen. For about $265, Warby bought three Westinghouse jet engines that were beyond to needs. It was not in operational condition before Crandall and Cox repaired it. The Spirit, which was made of wood and fiberglass, was covered with a canvas tarpaulin whenever it rained.

He reached the record to his death of 275.97 knots (511.10 km/h; 317.58 mph), which was set on Blowering Dam on October 8, 1978. Another post reads,” My heart is heavy today. We lost one of the greatest boat drivers in the world. Ken Warby. Where do I start? Even when I was just some crazy 15-year-old that was gonna drive a boat that dad built in highschool you never looked at me as anything but a friend and another boat driver”. He will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones.