Ken Whitten Cause of Death? Muskegon, MI Tattoo Artist Ken Whitten Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Ken Whitten has passed away. He was a very talented tattoo artist who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday. It is very painful news for the community as they lost their beloved person. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened as no one thought that he would lose the world like this.

Ken Whitten was a very famous tattoo artist who was also known for his kind nature. Ken was self-employed at Sky Images Tattooing and worked for more than 30 years. He was a very wonderful person who always helped other people. He was very popular for his work and achieved huge success and respect. He was the only dedicated artist with significant tattoo work. He was a beloved son, father, husband, brother, friend and person. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends.

A professional tattoo artist Ken Whitten is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 22 August 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a brief illness. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain.

As far as we know, Ken was hospitalized around two weeks ago for an intestinal block that developed into an infection. He was an amazing person who did great work and made his career. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his demise news came out on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.