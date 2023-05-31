Kendall Crawford Cause of Death? Young NC Musician Died Tragically in a Car Accident

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Kendall Crawford, NC based musician died suddenly leaving his friends and family in a deep grief. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now looking into a fatal accident that happened in south Charlotte that claimed the life of Kendall. Let’s see how did Kendall Crawford die and his cause of death in detail. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Kendall was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries incurred in the collision. Police later confirmed the deeased as Kendall Crawford, 36. According to the investigation, he was not wearing a seat belt and fell from the vehicle. Tyvola Road was shut down in both directions between Londonberry Road and Flagstaff Drive, according to the CMPD. Toxicology reports will be used to assess whether impairment played a role in the crash, according to investigators. One person was killed in a car accident on Sunset road in north Charlotte and it was confirmed that it was a Kendall. Shortly after one o’clock on Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the scene of a grey four-door sedan that was halted in a house’s front yard.

A severely damaged car was seen outside a house close to the incident site when a crew reached there immediately after the collision. According to the CMPD, the incident happened early on Tuesday, at around 12:30 a.m., along Tyvola Road, close to Londonderry Road and Flagstaff Drive. It was the second fatal crash that CMPD looked into in a span of two hours. The car was severely damaged and the airbags were clearly deployed.

The driver of a BMW X5 lost control, crashed off the left side of the road, and overturned while travelling at a high rate of speed on Tyvola Road, according to the CMPD. Tributes flooded social media after his sudden demise news broke out.