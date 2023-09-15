Kendall Segers Death Reason? DJ and Father-of-four Shot Multiple Times in the Back in Oakland Shooting

Kendall Segers, AKA DJ Pnut, beloved DJ and father to four young children aged 4 months to 5 years, tragically passed away in Oakland, California. Segers, 27, was a beloved member of Oakland’s entertainment scene, with an infectious beat and a charismatic presence. Unfortunately, Segers was killed in a tragic act of violence, leaving his family, friends, and the community in shock and disbelief. “DJ Pnut” was more than just a DJ,” his family said in a statement. “He was a loving and devoted father who took every moment with his children to be the best it could be.” Keep reading this article to continue.

This tragic event happened amid a mass shooting in Oakland that killed four people throughout the weekend. Despite his tragic passing, the memories of DJ Pnut live on through the stories of those closest to him. Not only was he a talented DJ, but he was also a compassionate person. A touching video of Segers helping homeless people in Los Angeles went viral on social media. According to friends and family, he was always there for others, not just in Oakland, but all over the world.

Kendall Segers Death Reason?

DJ Pnut's untimely passing is a tragedy in its own right. Family and friends have maintained that he was simply an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a crime. On the evening of his death, after a night of drinking with friends, he had stopped by a taqueria on the corner of 14th Street to pick up some food. At that point, a hail of gunfire erupted, resulting in the fatal shooting of Kendall Segers. Segers was not the intended perpetrator of the attack but was instead the victim of a random act of violence. Furthermore, Segers was struck by a driver who had not been involved in the shooting.

Kendall Segers' mother Kelli Segers requested a large venue for his memorial service, reflecting the community's overwhelming love and support for the talented and generous soul. This tragedy has left a deep sense of loss and a lingering inquiry as to why such a promising life was taken from us. As the investigation into this tragedy progresses, the family and the community can only hope that justice will be served for DJ Pnut and his loved ones. Segers' life was short, but it was filled with so much more than just music. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his commitment to his family. We can all draw strength from his memory to honor those we love and to strive for a better world.