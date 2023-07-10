Kerala: Newlywed Woman Found Hanging at Husband’s House in State Capital

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a newlywed lady was discovered dead in her husband’s house. The lady has been identified as Sona. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 22. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are very curious to know about Sona and her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned a newlywed lady was identified as Sona. She was just 22 years old and was the wife of Vipin from Panniyode. She worked in a document writing firm at Kattakada. She entered wedlock with Vipin, an autorickshaw driver just 15 days ago. On the basis of the report, the couple got married after falling in love with each other. She was a very beautiful lady who was known for her kind nature. She will be missed by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Kerala: Newlywed Woman Found Hanging

Reportedly, Sona is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 22. The lady has been discovered dead at her husband’s house on Sunday night, 9 July 2023. Since the passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Her body has been taken to the Government Medical College. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, she was discovered hanging inside her bedroom around 11:30 pm on Sunday. The lady's suspected of suicide a few days after her marriage. Police claim that 22 years lady passed away by suicide. Sona's parents have raised complaints over the death. It is very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved person and currently, her family asked for privacy.