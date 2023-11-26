Kerala University: Four Students Dead In Stampede During Concert

Four students died and 64 were injured in the stampede at Cochin University in Kochi on Saturday. Four of the injured students were in critical condition, Veena George, Kerala Health Minister, said. According to reports, the stampede broke out at the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus, where a tech fest was taking place. The event was held in the auditorium of the open-air campus, where Nikhita Gandhi, a singer, was performing. Let’s continue to know further details related to this case. Keep reading the entire article.

On Saturday, an emergency cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at the state-run guest house in Kottayam. The meeting was held at 8.30 pm at the guest house. The chief minister expressed the CM’s condolences and announced that all the celebrations and artistic activities planned for Sunday under the CPM’s outreach programme Nava Kerala sadas will be cancelled. According to reports, 64 students are being treated for injuries in various hospitals. According to Ms George, the two deceased students were identified as a boy and a girl, both students of the same batch, and they were brought dead to the Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi.

Four Students Dead In Stampede During Concert