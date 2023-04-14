Kerala: Youth Brutally Beaten to Death in Alappuzha, Latest News Updates

Today we are sharing a piece of news that is reported from Kerala where a boy was brutally killed. The news has been reported from Chandiroor village in Kerala. The Chandiroor village is situated in Alappuzha District which is also famous as Alleppey, best known for houseboat cruises in the southern Indian state of Kerala. As Chandiroor is a small village people here are stunned by the brutal killing of the man. The name of the man who got murdered is Felix as per the sources. Go through the whole article to know more about the murder of a man in Kerala.

The horrifying incident happened on Thursday, 13th April in Alappuzha city’s small village Chandiroor. Felix was living in Pattuveeti’s house in Chandiroor. He left home with a group of friends on Thursday. He did not reach back home till night so the family started for looking him. After a hard search, he was found in a serious condition at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. It is been reported he was found with several injuries. He was then admitted to the local hospital by the villagers. Police have informed it is suspected that he was beaten by bricks as the wounds can be seen. He was unconscious and was not able to tell about the accused persons. People are saddened and shocked by the traumatic incident.

Youth Brutally Beaten to Death in Alappuzha

Chandiroor is a very small village and is situated on national highway 47 between Eramallor and Aroor. It is a very peaceful village and people are in a panic situation after the incident. The victim named Felix succumbed to his injuries and could not be saved. The police have filed a case of murder and taken one person into custody on the benefit of the doubt. Felix who was 28 years of age left the family in great pain. His friends are being interrogated by the police. Although police have informed that Felix was also involved in various cases. He was accused of several crimes and was a history sheeter but the family is silent on this matter.

The disgusting incident has spread a wave of anger among the villagers. The police are trying to draw information from the person who is in custody. Police is suspecting that Felix’s murder may have a connection with the previous cases. An investigation, in this case, is further going on. We will be back to you with more information as soon as we get to know. Stay tuned…………