Kerela: Tragic road Accident took Away a School Teacher Life CCTV Video Footage

Tragic road accident took away a school teacher life in Kerela. Good Day Readers. Today a horrific news has come from Kerela stating a tragic road accident causing serious injuries to a school teacher who later passed away in the hosiptal. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Tragically, a school teacher who had suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle accident has passed away while receiving treatment at a local private hospital on Friday. T Ashraf, aged 45 and residing in Poomugham, near Theekkuni, Kuttiady, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Friday. He had been admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit following a road accident that occurred on August 25th.

According to the available information, Ashraf was returning home from school when a goods carrier collided with his motorcycle near Kunnummal Masjid in Velom. Ashraf held the role of an Arabic language instructor at Kodenchery LP School, located near Tuneri. Additionally, he was recognized as a prominent social activist. He served as the coordinator for the Kuttiady branch of the Kerala Mappila Kala Vedi’s ‘Ishal Koottam’.

Ashraf is survived by his mother, Khadeeja, as well as his wife, Mumthas, and their two children, Aflah Shadil and Adil Mohammad. In 2022, Kerala witnessed an average of around 12 fatalities daily due to road accidents. Approximately five accidents occurred on the state’s roads every hour throughout the year. This marked a significant increase of 32% in accident cases and a 26% rise in the total number of accident-related deaths compared to the previous year, 2021. These concerning figures were unveiled in a government study titled ‘Road accidents in Kerala 2018-2022’, which meticulously examined road accident cases reported in the state over a five-year period. The research was conducted by a team led by A P Shojan, deputy director of Economics and Statistics in Ernakulam.



According to the report, from 2018 to 2022, Kerala reported a total of 186,375 road accidents, resulting in 19,468 fatalities and injuries to 211,534 individuals. Shockingly, one out of every ten road accidents proved fatal, leading to the loss of one or more lives. The most affected age group was individuals between 18 to 45 years, accounting for approximately 60.5% of all accidental deaths.



Summarizing the annual statistics: In 2018, there were 40,181 accidents leading to 4,303 deaths. In 2019, accidents increased to 41,111, with 4,440 deaths. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, accidents decreased to 27,877, and deaths dropped to 2,979. However, in 2021, both accidents and deaths rose to 33,296 and 3,429, respectively. Finally, in 2022, Kerala recorded a total of 43,910 road accidents and 4,317 reported deaths, highlighting the pressing need for improved road safety measures.