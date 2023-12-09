CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Kerri Snead Cause of Death? Woman, Dog Killed Crossing I-495 After Car Breakdown

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the demise of Kerri Snead. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Maryland State Police (MSP) swiftly responded to a troubling report of a pedestrian-involved crash occurring shortly before 3 a.m. The incident took place at I-495 and Allentown Road. Tragically, Kerri Snead was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the location, and the driver was expeditiously transported to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for the treatment of their injuries.

To facilitate the investigation and address the aftermath of the accident, all lanes on the Outer Loop were closed for several hours. The investigation into the crash’s cause is currently ongoing, and authorities are diligently working to comprehend the circumstances that resulted in this tragic event. In a tragic incident early Friday morning in Prince George’s County, a woman identified as Kerri Snead, 32, from Virginia, along with a dog, lost their lives in a crash. Another individual traveling with Snead escaped injury. The Maryland State Police responded to reports of the crash on Outer Loop Interstate 495 just before 3 a.m. The Hyundai’s driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Currently, no charges are being filed in connection with the incident.

According to authorities, Snead’s vehicle, traveling south, encountered a mechanical issue. Subsequently, Snead, the passenger, and the dog exited the car and attempted to cross the Outer Loop. Unfortunately, both Snead and the dog were struck by a Hyundai, resulting in their tragic deaths at the scene. Originally hailing from Danville, Virginia, Kerri Snead resided in her hometown and was a graduate of Galileo Magnet High School. She held employment at the Danville Register and Bee and served as a Customer Care Representative (CCR) at StarTek, Inc. Furthermore, Kerri shared a relationship with Jamieson Coyle, amplifying the personal impact of this profound loss. Kerri’s passing was tenderly confirmed by her aunt, Amanda Breeden Scearce, in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking pedestrian accident on Interstate 495, an extensive investigation is in progress to ascertain the collision’s cause. Authorities are meticulously collecting evidence, examining the scene, and interviewing witnesses to reconstruct the events leading to the accident. The objective of the investigation is to offer answers to the grieving family and ensure that justice is delivered. Unraveling the cause of the accident involves a intricate process demanding meticulous attention to detail. Experts in crash reconstruction are scrutinizing physical evidence, including skid marks and vehicle damage, to discern the sequence of events.

