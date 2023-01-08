Keshari Nath Tripathi, Former West Bengal Governor Passed Away At 88:- The Former Governor and Politician of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi sadly passed away at the age of 88. Tripathi Ji was the senior BJP leader and gave his entire life serving to the nation. Along with this, Keshari Nath Tripathi also served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly six times and was elected as the Speaker of the House thrice. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many politicians and workers took their social media handles to pay tributes and condolence to one of the greatest politicians of West Bengal.

What Happened To Keshari Nath Tripathi?

According to the sources, Keshari Nath Tripathi took his last breath at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagaraj during the wee hours on Sunday, January 8, 2023. For the past one month, Keshari Nath Tripathi had been unwell and today, he took his last breath. As per the reports, Keshari Nath Tripathi was fractured after falling in the washroom. Later, he was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital on December 30. After few days of treatment, he was brought home where he passed away at around 5 AM on Sunday. Earlier, Keshari Nath Tripathi also contracted with Covid twice and took a long treatment at the Sanday Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The officials told,” Tripathiji was in the ICU for a short while and his condition has improved following which he was brought home. Today at around 5 AM he breathed his last”. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many politicians has come forward to pay tribute to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed their deep sorrow and described Keshari Nath Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in UP.

Condolences To Keshari Nath Tripathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took his Twitter handle and tweeted,” Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well-versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.

Keshari Nath Tripathi was born in Allahabad on November 10, 1934, to Harish Chandra Tripathi and Shiva Devi. During his political career, he remained a member of the UP Legislative Assembly six times. He was also the Cabinet Minister, of Institutional Finance and Sales Tax in UP during the Janata Party regime. The politician also authored several books and some of them are ‘The Age of Wings’, ‘Sanchayita Kesharinath’, “Destination Jesus’.