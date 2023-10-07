Kevin Coombs Cause Of Death? Australian Five-Time Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball Player Dies

Here, we share the death news of Kevin Coombs in this article. Yes, you heard he passed away at the age of 82 and the news of his death is gathering a lot of attention on the internet. He was an Australian wheelchair basketball player and athlete who had a large number of fans around the world. He competed at 5 Paralympics including the first Paralympic Games in 1960. His death news is creating a buzz on the internet and many are showing thier attention to know more about his death, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to his death and himself.

According to the exclusive reports, he passed away on Thursday 5 October 2023. He made a great deal of contribution to society and his community lost a jewel. His death was officially announced and rapidly running on various social media pages. He was 82 years old at the time of his passing and the cause of his death is still unknown. The exact circumstances surrounding his passing are not revealed and there is not many details have been shared yet. Several details are left to share with you, so swipe this page and continue your reading to know more.

Kevin Coombs Cause Of Death?

Kevin Richard Coombs was his real name and he was born on 30 Mat 1941 in Swan Hill, Victoria, Australia. He was an inspiration for many and he motivated lots of people by his way to achieve success. He faced various challenges in his life and achieved success. He was an Australian wheelchair basketball player and athlete who participated in five Paralympic Games, including the inaugural one in 1960. He played an important role in representing Australia in the Paralympic Games as the country’s first Aboriginal athlete. He was living in the town of Balranald, New South Wales with his four siblings after the death of his mother.

Lots of rumors are flowing on the internet that define the cause of his death but nothing has been confirmed regarding his death cause. It is also shared that he died from natural causes of his long old age but it is not officially announced yet. Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular celebrities are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. Currently, there is no details have been shared about his funeral and final rites and we will update you soon.