Kevin Cunningham Death Reason: Australia’s Paralympian Game Member Dies At 83:- It is saddening to hear that Kevin Cunningham, who was one of the only 12 athletes to represent Australia at the very first Paralympics in Rome in 1960, sadly passed away at the age of 84. The news of his passing was confirmed just a few days ago and it came into the limelight in the last few hours. Since the news of his passing was confirmed, many people are trying to know the cause of his death and how did it happen to him. Let us tell you that the member of Australia’s first Paralympic Games Team took his last breath on January 4, 2023.

Kevin Cunningham Death Reason

Since the news of his death was confirmed, his loved ones and fans are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to his family members and friends. Many tributes are pouring on social media. It is hard to believe that Kevin Cunningham is no more between us. According to the sources, Kevin participated in the 1960 Rome and 1968 Tel Aviv Paralympic Games. The entire Paralympic Community is mourning his sudden passing. His sudden death left shocking waves among his followers and loved ones. Keep reading to know more about him.

The news of Kevin Cunningham’s passing was confirmed by the AUS Paralympic Team’s official Twitter account which reads,” The Paralympic community is saddened by the recent passing of Kevin Cunningham & eternally grateful for his remarkable contribution as 1 of just 12 athletes who represented AUS at the very first @Paralympics in Rome. Rest in Peace Kevin & thank you”.

Who Was Kevin Cunningham?

Born as Kevin Cunningham on August 11, 1939, in Perth, Western Australia to Irene and Edward. When he was just six years old, his mother left the world, and grew up with his grandmother. He joined the Jolimont School and Perth Technical College. He also undertook an apprenticeship at SW Hart & Company. Let us tell you that Kevin was also involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1957. He remained in a coma for three weeks.

He started his interest in Paralympic sport at Shenton Park Rehabilitation Centre where he witnesses residents training for the International Stoke Mandeville Games. Later, he participated at the 1960 Rome Games, in wheelchair fencing and wheelchair basketball but later, he was not selected for the 1964 Tokyo Games due to his injuries. His dedication and willpower inspired many individuals of the country. Still, the neither family nor his friend shared the details related to his funeral and obituary. He will always remain in everyone’s heart.