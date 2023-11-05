Headline

Kevin Kangethe: BF Allegedly Mutilated Missing Woman’s Body at Boston Airport

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

A massive manhunt is underway for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe who is accused of killing his girlfriend Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu. The 31-year-old real estate agent went missing on October 30. Her body was found in a parked car at Boston Airport on Wednesday, November 1. The suspect allegedly killed Margaret Mbitu a day before taking a quick flight from Boston to Kenya. Two days after being reported missing, Mbitu’s tragic fate was revealed in a shocking discovery by state troopers at Logan Airport’s Central Parking lot at approximately 6:30 pm.

Who Is Kevin Kangethe?

The exact time of her death has yet to be confirmed, however, law enforcement officials have stated that Kangethe bought plane tickets to Kenya in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The scene of the incident was described as particularly disheartening, as Mbitu was found with extensive slash wounds to the face and neck, as well as puncture wounds on both sides of her body. Officers observed a considerable amount of blood in the vehicle, indicating Mbitu had passed away.

Who Is Kevin Kangethe?

State police have obtained an arrest warrant for Kangethe, a friend of the victim’s, as part of their investigation into the incident. According to the warrant, surveillance footage shows that Kangethe drove to Logan Airport’s parking garage, proceeded to the terminal, and checked in to board a plane to Kenya. As a result, authorities are working with Kenyan officials to bring Kangethe back to the United States and begin the legal process. The investigation into the circumstances of the victim’s death has revealed that Mbitu was last seen on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. after she left her job at BAMSI, a nonprofit organization in Halifax, a 30-mile radius from Boston.

The sudden disappearance of Margaret Mbitu has caused widespread concern, prompting the issuance of a missing person poster. According to the poster, Mbitu was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, and a black Cardigan. She was traveling in her white Toyota Venza, which was last seen leaving her workplace. Mbitu was remembered by friends and family as a kind and caring individual who often worked with her mother in her per diem nursing profession. This tragedy has caused a ripple effect throughout the local community, prompting BAMSI to issue a statement expressing their deep sorrow for the loss of this remarkable young woman. The statement further stated that Mbitu was warm, caring, and beloved by all who worked with her, both staff and those she cared for in her group homes.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido