Kevin Kangethe: BF Allegedly Mutilated Missing Woman’s Body at Boston Airport

A massive manhunt is underway for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe who is accused of killing his girlfriend Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu. The 31-year-old real estate agent went missing on October 30. Her body was found in a parked car at Boston Airport on Wednesday, November 1. The suspect allegedly killed Margaret Mbitu a day before taking a quick flight from Boston to Kenya. Two days after being reported missing, Mbitu’s tragic fate was revealed in a shocking discovery by state troopers at Logan Airport’s Central Parking lot at approximately 6:30 pm.
The exact time of her death has yet to be confirmed, however, law enforcement officials have stated that Kangethe bought plane tickets to Kenya in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The scene of the incident was described as particularly disheartening, as Mbitu was found with extensive slash wounds to the face and neck, as well as puncture wounds on both sides of her body. Officers observed a considerable amount of blood in the vehicle, indicating Mbitu had passed away.
Who Is Kevin Kangethe?
State police have obtained an arrest warrant for Kangethe, a friend of the victim’s, as part of their investigation into the incident. According to the warrant, surveillance footage shows that Kangethe drove to Logan Airport’s parking garage, proceeded to the terminal, and checked in to board a plane to Kenya. As a result, authorities are working with Kenyan officials to bring Kangethe back to the United States and begin the legal process. The investigation into the circumstances of the victim’s death has revealed that Mbitu was last seen on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. after she left her job at BAMSI, a nonprofit organization in Halifax, a 30-mile radius from Boston.
The sudden disappearance of Margaret Mbitu has caused widespread concern, prompting the issuance of a missing person poster. According to the poster, Mbitu was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, and a black Cardigan. She was traveling in her white Toyota Venza, which was last seen leaving her workplace. Mbitu was remembered by friends and family as a kind and caring individual who often worked with her mother in her per diem nursing profession. This tragedy has caused a ripple effect throughout the local community, prompting BAMSI to issue a statement expressing their deep sorrow for the loss of this remarkable young woman. The statement further stated that Mbitu was warm, caring, and beloved by all who worked with her, both staff and those she cared for in her group homes.
Leave a Comment