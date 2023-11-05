Kevin Kangethe: BF Allegedly Mutilated Missing Woman’s Body at Boston Airport

A massive manhunt is underway for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe who is accused of killing his girlfriend Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu. The 31-year-old real estate agent went missing on October 30. Her body was found in a parked car at Boston Airport on Wednesday, November 1. The suspect allegedly killed Margaret Mbitu a day before taking a quick flight from Boston to Kenya. Two days after being reported missing, Mbitu’s tragic fate was revealed in a shocking discovery by state troopers at Logan Airport’s Central Parking lot at approximately 6:30 pm.

The exact time of her death has yet to be confirmed, however, law enforcement officials have stated that Kangethe bought plane tickets to Kenya in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The scene of the incident was described as particularly disheartening, as Mbitu was found with extensive slash wounds to the face and neck, as well as puncture wounds on both sides of her body. Officers observed a considerable amount of blood in the vehicle, indicating Mbitu had passed away.

Who Is Kevin Kangethe?