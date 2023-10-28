Kevin Karlson Cause of Death? WZLX’s Kevin Karlson Passed Away at age 59

We are goinng to share this death news with our great heart that Kevin Karlson is no more and it is a great loss for the world of radio. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 59 and his death news is making headlines on the internet sites. He was mostly known for hosting the morning show on 100.7 WZLX-FM in Boston and now his death news is a shocking news for his family members and the loved ones. Let us know what happned to him, the cause of his demise and more about himself in this article, so read completly.

According to the reports, he took his last breath on Friday 27 October 2023 and he was 59 years old at the time of his passing. His death news was confirmed by his family members and officially announced by his co-workers by inviting the listeners to call in and share their memories. The cause of his death news is publicly announced and there is no information is coming forward related to his exact cause of death. Lots of rumors are flowing on the internet that explain his death cause but nothing has been officially confirmed by anyone of his family about his death cause. Continue your reading to know more.

Kevin Karlson Cause of Death?

Kevin Karlson made his name in the world of radio and gained a lot of love and popularity. He was mostly known for his best role as a radio DJ and co-host of the morning show on 100. 7 WZLX-FM in Boston. He had a great interest and passion for music for a small age. He was a kind-hearted person and had a charming personality. He made his name quickly in the world of radio and became a beloved voice on the airwaves, capturing the hearts of listeners for many years. He left an unforgettable mark on the radio industry.

His sudden death broke the hearts of many and many are paying tributes for his loss. He has been working on the airwaves for two decades and he became the co-host on the morning show at WZLX since 2005. He faced multiple challenges and achieved the success. His personal life details are limited and and presently, no details have been shared about his funeral and obituary. Many are sharing heartfelt condolences on Facebook and supporting his family at this painful moment.