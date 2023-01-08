Kevin Lemons Death Reason? Atlanta Gospel Singer Kevin Lemons Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known singer Kevin Lemons has passed away recently at the age of 45. He was a gospel artist who is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on Saturday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now the whole music community grieving his death on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about Kevin Lemons and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kevin Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and he started his singing career in 1996. He made a small gospel group and he was very famous as a Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling. He was performed on stages all around the world for the last 25 years old. He had won people's hearts with his amazing singing and he earned huge respect due to his best work. He formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the united states.

Kevin Lemons Death Reason?

Kevin Lemons Death Reason?

According to the report, Kevin Lemons who was a founder of the Higher Calling recording choir has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 7 January 2023, Saturday. Currently, many poeple are very curious to know about his cause of death. So his cause of death was a heart attack. His unexpected death left his closes ones in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is a great sorrow for his family and friends.

Kevin Lemons's passing news has been announced by his family and the statement reads, It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of our Founder Kevin Lemon. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Kevin Lemons was a very amazing and famous person who earned huge popularity from the people. Since the Kevin Lemons, passing news went out tributes flooded social media and many people are expressing their condolences to him on social media platforms.