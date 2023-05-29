Kevin Sousa Cause Of Death? What Happened To Guitarist And Musicians?

It is very sad to share that Kevin Sousa is no more and his death news is running in the headlines of the news channels. Yes, you heard right he was an accomplished guitarist and one of the most popular personalities in the music industry. Now his death news has broken the heart of his family, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sadness for his demise. Her death news is creating a storm on the internet. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death and also talk about himself in this article, so read it completely.

According to the reports, he took his last breath on Saturday 27 May 2023. His death news was announced by Kathleen G Waterson through a Facebook post and she confirms her death news. In the post, the cause of his death was not mentioned but some of our sources shared that he died in an accident. There are various rumors flowing that define his death cause but nothing has been announced by anyone of his family members or loved about his exact death cause. Currently, there is nothing has been shared about his funeral and final rites events. Scroll down to know more about his death.

He was born in Hermosa Beach and he was raised up there with a vibrant music culture that nurtured his passion. He was a famous guitarist and he had a great interest in music from a young age. He found his love for the guitar and began playing guitar from an early age. He faced various challenges in his music career and completed his music journey. Her dreams come true and he became a successful guitarist in the music industry. He was also known as the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation’s program director and Hermosa Music Co.’s owner.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many personalities also mourn his death. He will be missed deeply by his family members with their pure hearts. He was a psychotherapist-counselor and the clinical director of Miriam's House. He has a massive amount of fans who are now expressing their sorrows for his loss. Lots of his fans are sharing thier condolences with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment. There is not much news is coming out related to his death and we will update you soon.