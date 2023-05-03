Khader Adnan Death Reason? Rockets Fired After Palestinian Hunger Striker Dies

Khader Adnan a well-known Palestinian Islamic Jihad activist has died in an Israeli jail. It has been reported that the Palestinian prisoner was on a hunger strike in the Israeli jail. In response to his death, his supporters from Palestinian have fired rockets from Gaza City, the largest city in the state of Palestine. The people of Gaza are mourning his death and processions are being held in Gaza to support Adnan. After receiving the information of his demise in jail, the Palestinian armed militant groups fired dozens of rockets into southern Israel from Gaza. The rockets were fired on Tuesday when the Islamic Jihad Leader died in custody. Be with us to know more about the news.

It has been reported that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a former spokesman activist Khader Adnan,45, was arrested on February 5. Since then he was on a hunger strike and was also refusing medical checkups. After almost 3-months of hunger strike, he was found unconscious in his cell at central Israeli Nitzan prison in the early morning. As the authorities noticed, he was rushed to the Shamir Medical Center near Tel Aviv, where he was declared dead as 9inforned by the Israel Prisons Service. As the announcement of his death spread, the Palestinians fired three rockets as the initial response of rage from the Gaza Strip. These rockets fell in the open spaces so injury was reported.

Khader Adnan Death Reason?

In response to the Palestinian attack, the Israeli army also fired at the targets in Gaza. After the Israeli response, the Palestinian fired 22 rockets more in southern Israel. The four rockets were intercepted by the Israel missile defence System while maximum landed in the open areas. One of the rockets hit a building in the Israeli city of Sderot injuring three foreign workers. As Khader Adnan was a popular figure among the Palestinian people and was detained several times earlier also with the suspicion of alleged activities in a terrorist organization. His wife Randa denied Adnan had any leadership role in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or any role in militant activities.

Hundreds of people marched in his home town near Jenin carrying his pictures and Palestinian flag. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced a general strike in the West Bank with the closing of courts, schools, universities and shops. However, his wife requested people to stay calm and also she insisted that she did not want a drop of blood to be shed in retaliation. The Gaza- Israel conflict has deep roots and is a power struggle between the regional powers. The death of a Palestinian spokesman has enraged the people of Palestine. Stay tuned …..