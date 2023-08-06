Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Episode Written Update 6th August 2023

Hello friends, here we are back with a written update on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show is one of the best and most famous shows. This show known as Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian Hindi-language stunt-based reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. This show comes every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV channel. It is a highly anticipated show and it is all set to entertain its fans with another episode. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the Today episode. Here we have more information about the KKK 13 and we will share it with you in this article.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 6th August 2023

This has gained huge attention from the people as it has been entertaining its fans for a long time. This is the show where many talented and brave celebrities come and perform different tasks. This show completed its 12 seasons and they were very great and enjoyable. One more time this show is back with its another season. Currently, season 13 has been running well with great TRP on television. Dance lovers are waiting for the show as it will be more interesting and entertaining. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

All the makers are set to entertain their fans with another episode. All the contestants are powerful and they are giving their best as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the trophy. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the show. Today’s episode starts with the host of the show Rohit Shetty. He welcomes contestants and tells them about today’s task. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

The show is ready to entertain the audience with unique stunts along with some humor in between. As per the promo video, today you will see, Daisy Shah waiting close to a river when Arjiti Taneja comes to her in a chopper. The duo dances to the Chandni song when Soundous Moufakir also reaches there out of nowhere to drag Arijit away. Daisy sees in confusion because Arijit keeps apologizing to Soudous for this. The episode ends here so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 at 9:00 P.M. on Colors TV. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.