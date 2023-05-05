Khawaja Asif’s Daughter Dancing Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit

Recently, a video was shared on the internet and now this video is running on the trends of the internet or social media platforms. Every day in our daily life, lots of videos are shared on the internet and many of them went viral because of their special and different kinds of content which was most liked by social media users and netizens. It is shared that this viral video featured the daughter of the Pakistan defense minister and this video has harmed Pakistani Politics. Let’s continue this article with us to know the complete information about this viral video.

As per the sources and information, Pakistani politics has been harmed by coming out of this video and this viral video became a topic of discussion on the internet. This video shows a girl who is said as the daughter of Pakistan’s Defence Minister named Khawaja Muhammad Asif. He is a Pakistani politician and now he is the Defence Minister of the country since 2022. It is said that this viral video was shared and uploaded by PTI trolls. This dance clip is in the headline of the nightclub and it is said that she dances in a nightclub which is not confirmed yet.

Khawaja Asif’s Daughter Dancing Video

Many users of social media hit the outspoken minister for his ‘dual standards’, as several referred to old remarks of the PML-N minister when he took a jibe at lady cheering at PTI rallies. In this viral video, it is seen that a girl wore a red culotte dress and a black blazer throwing shapes. She performs the best dance performance in this short clip which is most liked by social media users. Many users are also expressing their anger towards this viral video. It is seen that she was dancing with joy and it is said that she was dancing to a Punjabi song.

This video is continuously crossing a high number of views on the internet but some are saying that the girl featured in this video is not the daughter of Pakistani Defence Minister. The running time of this viral video is around 25 seconds and it is said that this video was uploaded primarily on TikTok and later shared on many social media sites such as Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, etc. This video is continuously crossing a large number of views on online sites and gathering so much attention on the internet by netizens and people.