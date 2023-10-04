Kia Carens X-Line Launched in India at Rs 18.94 Lakh Price, Specs and Features

Kia Carens X-Line launched in India at Rs 18.94 lakh: Price, changes explained. Today, Kia India introduced the special X-Line edition of its Carens MPV, with prices starting at Rs 18.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens X-Line is offered in two versions: Petrol 7DT and Diesel 6AT, both configured for six passengers, and priced at Rs 18.94 lakh and Rs 19.44 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.





The Kia Carens X-Line variant undergoes notable exterior enhancements, which encompass the introduction of the Xclusive Matte Graphite color choice. Additionally, the Carens X-Line features a chrome-finished front grille, silver front calipers, an X-Line emblem on the tailgate, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a sleek black outline, and various other upgrades.

Kia Carens X-Line Launched in India

Within the interior of the Kia Carens X-Line, you’ll find a dual-tone combination of Black and Splendid Sage Green along with Black elements. The Carens X-Line is outfitted with a Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Unit for LH Rear Passengers, offering access to Podcasts, Screen Mirroring, Pinkfong, as well as a range of other entertainment and news applications. This unit can also be controlled via a smartphone app installed on the user’s device.



Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India, highlights the growing trend among modern buyers who seek unique and exclusive products when making purchase choices. He explains the decision to introduce the X-Line variant to their India Car of The Year, the Kia Carens, which already boasts a growing family of 100,000 customers, with the X-Line expected to further expand this customer base.



Here are the exterior changes for the Kia Carens X-Line:



1. Body Color: Xclusive Matte Graphite

2. Radiator Grille: Black Glossy

3. Front Bumper

4. Spoiler

5. Rear Bumper

6. Outside Door Handle

7. Radiator Grille Garnish: Chrome

8. DLO

9. Front Calipers: Silver

10. Logo (Tailgate): X-Line

11. Front Bumper Garnish

12. Shark Fin Antenna

13. Rear Bumper Garnish

14. Rear Skid Plate

15. Roof Rack

16. Side Door Garnish

17. Wheel Centre Cap Outline

18. Outside Mirror

19. Alloy Wheels (16″): Dual-tone crystal cut with Black Glossy outline.



Here are the interior changes for the Kia Carens X-Line:



1. Interior Color Theme: Splendid Sage Green + Black

2. Lower Center Pad (C/PAD): Splendid Sage Green

3. Speaker Grille

4. Interior Lamps, Overhead Console Lamp (OHCL): Black

5. Roof Lining Sunvisor, Assist Grip

6. Trim Pillar

7. Door Armrest

8. Console Armrest

9. Inside Door Handle: Silver

10. TGS Knob Cover Stitching: Orange

11. Seats: Splendid Sage Green with Orange Stitching

12. Steering Wheel: Black with Orange Stitching

13. Steering Wheel Logo: Car Name