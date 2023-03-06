Kiara Agnew Death Reason? 23-Year Old Of Dawson Murder- Body Found At Mexican Resort

Recently the news has come on the internet 23 years old woman was found dead on Friday. Based on the report, 23 years old woman has been identified as Kiara Agnew who was from Dawson Creek. She is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last at the age of 23. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her unexpected death. Now many people are searching for Kiara Agnew’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, Kiara Agnew was identified by her parents and her parents said that she was out for her birthday vacation with her boyfriend. Presently, the tragic incident investigation is going on and now sources have disclosed specific information about this case. The victim’s family responded to the death of their 23-year-old daughter. An arrest was made, but there is no information available on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about the Kiara Agnew. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kiara Agnew Death Reason?

Kiara Agnew had gone on her birthday vacation with her boyfriend but she did not return. On Friday her body has been discovered in Mexico. Her parents said that she was with her boyfriend. They decided to celebrate her birthday, and she wanted to celebrate her birthday in Mexican. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by her sudden death as no one had imaged that she would lose her life like this at a young age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

Kiara Agnew was a 23 years old woman who was from Dawson Creek and she worked at Lakeview Credit Union. GoFundMe has been assisting to raise funds to send the body of a woman to her home country, Canada. As per the statement, the victim was unresponsive in the hotel near Playa del Carmen. Ryan N. was taken into police custody after Kiara’s body was found. Currently, an investigation of the incident is ongoing by the police if we will get any information related to the news then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.