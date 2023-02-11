Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes Death Reason? South African Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes Shot Dead In Durban

The world is mourning the passing of the beloved and talented rapper who gained a huge fan following, Kiernan Forbes shot dead. Yes, the South African rapper popularly known as Rapper Aka was killed outside a popular restaurant in Durban. According to recent reports, the rapper was shot six times outside a popular restaurant in Durban. The news of his death was confirmed by his family who is going through a difficult time after losing their beloved family member. He was not just a rapper but also a son, a husband, and a loving family member.

The statement reads,” It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police. To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA, and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by”. The hip-hop artist was 35 years old at the time of his death. Keep reading to know more details related to the passing of the artist.

What Happened To Rapper AKA?

Most of the official sources are confirming that the rapper was shot dead outside the restaurant in a popular night spot on Durban’s Florida Road. It was officially confirmed by the family through a statement on social media. Since the news of the rapper’s death was confirmed, several fans and his loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to the family who is going through a difficult time.

As per the first responder at the spot, who spoke on condition of the rapper that he was shot while standing on the pavement when gunfire took place after 22:00. The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said,” I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed”.

Now, the case has been registered in the police station and officials are trying to locate the suspects in this case. As per the reports, no arrests have been made yet. The rapper was known for his hip-hop gem among his fans across the world who has appeared in several shows. Rapper Aka will be always remembered by his fans and friends.