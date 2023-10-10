Kirsty Smitten Cause of Death? ‘World Leading’ Scientist Passed Away at 29

Sadly, Kirsty Smitten is no more and her death news is running in the trends of the internet or online sites. Her obituary has been shared publicly via social media and her sudden demise broke the hearts of many. It is shared that her death has been linked to heart cancer and the news of her passing is creating a great buzz on social media platforms. Heart cancer is a sporadic form of cancer and the cases of this kind of death are rare. Let us know the circumstances of her death and talk about the heart cancer disease in this article, so read completely.

According to the sources, Her death news was announced through the official Facebook page of BirminghamWorld. She was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of heart cancer in February and lost her life due to her illness. Unfortunately, she died of her illness in the early morning of Wednesday 4 October 2023. She received medical care at the esteemed Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in her final weeks. It is shared that she was surrounded by her family members at the time of her death and provided comfort and support during her last moments. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to learn more about Kirsty’s death.

Kirsty Smitten Cause of Death?

She was a young scientist and she is mostly known for creating a new class of antibiotics that could save millions of lives and avert medical catastrophe. She established a company with the guidance of her doctoral supervisor at Sheffield University and she successfully developed two antibiotic compounds capable of treating drug-resistant bacterial infections, including strains of pneumonia and meningitis. She was also working with her team at Metallo Bio. She was a beloved member of her family member and her siblings are expressing their sorrows for her loss. Her brothers and sisters are suffering from a painful moment.

Lots of people are expressing their sadness and sharing thier condolences for her loss. Presently, no details have been shared about her funeral and obituary. If we talk about this disease, it affects only two people annually in the United Kingdom and it is an incurable disease. It results from a heart tumor such as angiosarcoma or another cancer that spreads to the heart and is quite rare to cause heart failure, pericarditis, and arrhythmias. Due to this disease, cancer can easily spread from the heart to other organs through blood circulation.