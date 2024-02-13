Kisan Andolan: Farmers Begin March To Delhi, Say “We Aren’t The Ones Who Blocked Roads

Once again we have come among you to share a piece of viral news with you. From recent news, we have learned that farmers have started the Delhi march. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet. This news has attracted everyone’s attention and now everyone wants to know this news. This news of farmers starting the march to Delhi has forced people to know when the farmers started the march to Delhi. What is the purpose of farmers starting this march? What decision has the government given after seeing this farmers’ march and many other questions? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news. If you also want to know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us until the end of the article.

As we have told you in the above paragraph the farmers have decided to take out a march till they reach Delhi. This movement was named the “Delhi Chalo” march. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha marchers are included in this march. However, even in 2020, the Kisan March was held which forced the government to kneel and the farmers, armed with the example of forcing the government to withdraw the agricultural laws, have taken a tough stance. More than 250 farmers have united in Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Kisan Andolan Live Updates

According to sources, it has been learned that the protesting farmers have gathered from Punjab and left for Delhi this morning with a march. However, till now no solution has been found to the demands made by the farmers on minimum support price. To stop this marcha from entering Delhi, Delhi Police has been deployed and the police have also taken up the responsibility of stopping this marcha. The heavy police force has been deployed in Delhi border areas like Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders.

Police have banned public meetings, tractors, and trolleys from entering Delhi. During this march, police and farmers will have to face very difficult disasters. The police have blocked the roads by installing barriers and barbed wire on the borders of Delhi. On the other hand, Haryana authorities have also closed the roads with iron nails and barbed wire on the borders of Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa.