Kishnagiri District: Tamil Nadu Man Kills Son For Marrying Dalit Woman Explained!

In recent horrifying news, a man killed his mother and son for marrying an SC woman. The shocking incident is from the Kishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu where a case of honour killing has put the people in anger and spread a wave of sadness in the district. The cruel father hacked his mother and son to death as he was unhappy with his son for marrying an SC girl. The shocking incident has spread a wave of grief as the innocent man was very humble and kind as per the reports. Be with us to know entirely about the shocking incident.

It has been reported that the man was 47 years old and killed his own son and his own mother. The old mother intervened to protect her grandson also got killed. The police have informed that the accused Dhandapani murdered his son and mother with a sickle. The shattering incident is in the Arunapathi village of the Kishnagiri district. Police told that Dhandapani’s son Subash was in love with a Dalit woman named Anusuya. Subash married Anusuya on the 27th of March against the will of his family.

Tamil Nadu Man Kills Son For Marrying Dalit Woman

As per the villagers, both were working in a private knitting company in Tirupur and fell in love. Subash tried to convince his father but failed to do so. So he left the home and got married to Anusuya. He also moved to a new place and joined a private finance company. Subash was only supported by his grandmother Kannammal, who was 65 years of age. The evil-minded father has a brutal plan. He convinced his mother that he would forgive his son and would accept his daughter-in-law.

The poor mother was unaware of his bad intentions. She invited the couple to her home on Tamil New Year’s Day. Police have revealed that Dhandapani also visited there and pretended to be normal. After dinner, all stayed at the old mother’s home. In the early morning, the cruel father attacked three of them while they were sleeping. After listening to the screaming, neighbours rushed them to the hospital where the doctors declared the old woman and the son brought dead.

Anusuya is out of danger now. But the newlywed woman is totally devasted by the horrifying incident. Villagers are consoling her. Dhandapani is absconding till now. The police have filed a case against him and searching for him. Honour killing is not new in India. This curse is taking so many lives. People are in great panic after the incident. We also send our condolences to the poor lady. Stay updated…………