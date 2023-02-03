Kit Hesketh-Harvey Death? Musical Performer and Composer, Kit Hesketh-Harvey Passed Away at 65

British musical performer and composer, Kit Hesketh-Harvey sadly passed away at the age of 65. Yes, Hesketh-Harvey has gone from this world leaving his fans and loved ones devastated. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world. Being a composer and musical artist, Kit was also known as a screenwriter and translator as well. According to the sources, Kit Hesketh-Harvey sadly closed his eyes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 65. He had worked for six years as a staff producer for the BBC-TV Music and Arts Department, leaving to write the script for Merchant Ivory’s Maurice (1987).

Being a multi-talented artist, he was an entertainer, who also performed for King Charles and had a prolific career that included writing the screenplay for the famous director James Ivory’s film Maurice, which starred Hugh Grant in one of his first onscreen roles. His agent told that he died unexpectedly but peacefully while preparing for a Kit & McConnel show and listening to Radio 3. Since the passing of the artist was announced, several personalities come ahead to pay tributes to him. One of the posts reads,” Raising a heavy-hearted martini to the wonderful Kit Hesketh Harvey! One of the sharpest, funniest & kindest men I had the honor to call a friend. To share the stage with him was a blessing & education. Always 12 steps ahead, his razor wit was second to none. Rest well Kitty”.

Who Was Kit Hesketh-Harvey?

Born as Christopher John “Kit” Hesketh-Harvey on April 30, 1957, in Nyasaland, into a Foreign Office family. He took his education as a senior chorister at Canterbury Cathedral and then at Tonbridge School in Kent. With this, he also gained an exhibition in English Literature as well as a choral scholarship to Clare College, Cambridge, where he took his education under John Rutter.

After working for BBC-TV Music and Arts Department for a long time, he worked with several artists as well. He also remained a part of the Vicar of Dibley series for the BBC. He wrote Full Throttle, starring Rowan Atkinson and Hans Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale.

Let us tell you that Kit Hesketh-Harvey was the brother of Sarah Sands, journalist and former editor of the Evening Standard. His sudden death has left shockwaves in his family. Still, the family didn’t announce the arrangements of his funeral and obituary. We will share it after it will be officially released. Hesketh-Harvey will be always remembered by his family and friends.