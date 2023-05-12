KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Prithvi Shaw’s All-time IPL Record, Highlights

The proud moments for Rajasthan Royals as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets and secured themselves in the race of IPL 2023. The great victory has proven not even the lifeline for the Rajasthan Royals but the team has improved its net run rate drastically and has placed itself in the No. 3 position by overtaking the Mumbai Indians as can be seen on IPL 2023 points table. The fans of the RR team are excited and assured by the team’s performance. How the team achieved victory and secure its position in IPL 2023? Let’s watch how the game went at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The team Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in Match No. 56 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday and the team has gained now a total of 12 points from 12 matches played so far. The excellent performance of the team has filled the people of Rajasthan with thrilling experiences and promising performance has raised the hopes and excitements of its supporters. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson stole the show at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The fans are overjoyed by the team’s presentation.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Prithvi Shaw’s All-time IPL Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal who smashed an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls with 12 fours and five sixes said he is still on the way to learning the art of finishing matches off for his teams. The star was just close to his century. Skipper Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 48 off 29 balls added to the history of victory. But the budding star of the match Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed the purple cap as he picked 4 for 25 off his 4 overs and has become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Thursday night was showering records for the Royals but Jaiswal missed his second hundred of the season and finished just two short away and bring up the victory. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand are in a setback position as they have to win their remaining two matches by a big margin to survive in IPL 2023. They have an eye on the results of other teams now. Now cricket lovers are glued to the screens for witnessing the striking of Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans which would be played tonight in Mumbai. Let’s see what the miracle will be in today’s match as the expectations of the fans are high. Stay updated with us always.