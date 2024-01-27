Klyde Broox Death: Ontario’s Award Winning Dub Poet Passed Away

We are going to share this heartbreaking news without great grief that Klyde Broox is no more and his death news shocked the community. He was a Jamaican-Canadian dub poet and had a massive number of fans around the world. He made significant contributions to the community that left an influence on the dub poetry scene in Canada and Jamaica. His death news is rapidly circulating in the internet trends and it became a topic of discussion. Here, we are going to share what happened to him, and the cause of his death, and we will also talk about himself in brief in this article.

According to the sources, Klyde Broox’s death news was shared through a post on Facebook, and details related to his demise were shared in this post. Reportedly, he took his last breath on Saturday 20 January 2024 and he was 66 years old at the time of his passing. He died from cancer and his death left a void in the hearts of his family members that can’t be filled easily. All the details surrounding his death are yet to be revealed and there is no further information is emerging. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to get further details.

Klyde Broox was a cherished member of the artistic community and a successful poet. His passing seems a poetic farewell befitting a man whose life was dedicated to the art of words. He was a Jamaican-Canadian dub poet whose prize-winning “Ode to Bamboo” had a significant influence on the dub poetry scene in Canada and Jamaica. He was a master of words and syllabic play, using Rastafarian fear-mongering as a “weapon of mass instruction” and shocking his audiences with his biting indictment of privilege and power. He generated so many fans through his talented performances on audio, video, and print media.

Social media is full of tributes and many popular personalities are sharing their condolences for his unfortunate departure. He was born in 1957 in Jamaica and finished his high school education for teaching and performing as a poet in 1976. His death news was also shared by the Centre Wellington Black Committee via a social media post. He died on 20 January 2024 at the age of 66 years from cancer and his death left his friends, family, and loved ones in a state of deep shock. Many are supporting his family at this difficult time. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.