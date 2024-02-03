Koby Looman Car Accident: 9-year-old killed, 6 others injured in Geauga County crash

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the road accident Koby Looman. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. On January 28, 2024, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Geauga County, Ohio, where 9-year-old Koby Looman lost his life in a car accident. Elizabeth Looman’s SUV deviated from the road, then swerved back, resulting in a collision with Kristen Goecke’s SUV on Route 608. Yahoo reported that on January 28, 2024, a devastating car accident claimed the life of 9-year-old Koby Looman in Geauga County, Ohio.

The collision occurred between two SUVs driven by Elizabeth Looman and Kristen Goecke. Elizabeth’s SUV partially left the road, returned, and then crossed into the opposite lane, colliding with Kristen’s SUV on Route 608 south of Route 6. Koby, who was in Elizabeth’s vehicle, was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Kristen Goecke sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UH Geneva Medical Center. Six other occupants in Elizabeth’s SUV were also hospitalized, five with serious injuries. Fortunately, all individuals involved in the accident were wearing seat belts, and neither alcohol nor drugs played a role.

Koby Looman Car Accident

Emergency services from various agencies responded to the scene, and a GoFundMe account was created to assist the Looman family with their expenses. In a tragic car accident on January 28, 2024, 9-year-old Koby Looman lost his life in Geauga County, Ohio. Koby was a passenger in a white SUV, driven by his 39-year-old relative, Elizabeth Looman. On Route 608 south of Route 6, the collision unfolded between the SUV carrying Koby and driven by Elizabeth Looman and another SUV operated by Kristen Goecke. Despite being transported to UH Geauga Medical Center, Koby tragically succumbed to his injuries.



To assist with expenses during this challenging period, the Looman family initiated a GoFundMe account, and the community joined together to offer their support. In Geauga County, Ohio, on January 28, 2024, 9-year-old Koby Looman experienced a tragic car accident. The incident took place on Route 608 south of Route 6, entailing a collision between the SUV operated by Koby’s relative, Elizabeth Looman, and another SUV. Koby, a passenger in Elizabeth’s vehicle, suffered severe injuries in the crash. Emergency services rushed him to UH Geauga Medical Center, where, regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries. Kristen Goecke, the other SUV’s driver, endured serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UH Geneva Medical Center. Alcohol or drugs did not contribute to the crash, and all occupants had seat belts on. In the aftermath of this tragedy, the Looman family received substantial community support through a GoFundMe account to assist with associated expenses.