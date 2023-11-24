KOL vs BAY Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga League

We have exciting news for footballer lovers the Bundesliga League’s next football match is going to take place. It will be played between FC Koln (KOL) and the opponent team Bayern Munich (BAY). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play a head-to-head match against each other and lots of people are waiting for it. This match will take place at RheinEnergieStadion mostly known as Müngersdorfer Stadion or Müngersdorfer Stadium, is a German football stadium located in Cologne. It will be played at 01:00 am on Saturday 25 November 2023 and many details are left to share, so keep your reading.

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of the audience at the stadium. It is reported that it is the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league. Both teams have played a total of 11 matches and now going to play the 12th match. FC Koln has faced one win, three draws, or seven losses and the team is currently ranked in the 17th position on the points table. Bayern Munich is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table in this league. Both teams will perform their best which makes this match more interesting.

KOL vs BAY (FC Koln vs Bayern Munich) Match Details

Match: FC Koln vs Bayern Munich (KOL vs BAY)

Tournament: Bundesliga League 2023

Date: Saturday 25 November 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

KOL vs BAY Venue: Rhein Energie Stadion

KOL vs BAY (FC Koln vs Bayern Munich) Starting 11

FC Koln (KOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Marvin Schwabe, 2. Timo Hubers, 3. Julian Chabot, 4. Leart Paqarada, 5. Rasmus Carstensen, 6. Florian Kainz, 7. Dejan Ljubicic, 8. Linton Maina, 9. Eric Martel, 10. Davie Selke, 11. Luca Waldschmidt