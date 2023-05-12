KOL vs HER Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Today’s Match Bundesliga FC Koln vs Hertha Berli

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. It is a highly anticipated football match and one of the best Bundesliga leagues is all set to entertain its fans. This match will happen on FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and both teams have a massive fan following. Currently, all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team. Fans must be inquisitive to know about the KOL vs HER match details and we will share them with you in this article.

The Bundesliga league is all set for the upcoming match. Now Players are ready to show their best moves to entertain their fans. Currently, fans have been waiting for the match so now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours are left for the match. The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Hertha Berlin is going to be played at RheinEnergieStadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be Partly Cloudy and there are 19% chance of rain during the match. Fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, date, day, time, venue and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: FC Koln (KOL) vs Hertha Berlin (HER)

League: Bundesliga

Date: 13th May 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

FC Koln (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Marvin Schwabe, 2. Benno Schmitz, 3. Jonas Hector, 4. Timo Hubers, 5. Julian Chabot, 6. Ellyes Skhiri, 7. Florian Kainz, 8. Dejan Ljubicic, 9. Linton Maina, 10. Davie Selke, 11. Steffen Tigges

Hertha Berlin (HER) Possible Playing 11: 1. Oliver Christensen, 2. Marvin Plattenhardt, 3. Jonjoe Kenny, 4. Marc-Oliver Kempf, 5. Philip Uremovich, 6. Dodi Lukebakio, 7. Lucas Tousart, 8. Marton Dardai, 9. Marco Richter, 10. Wilfried Kanga, 11. Stevan Jovetic

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they will be ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin on 13th May 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at RheinEnergieStadion. Now all the fans are the KOL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match on the other hand the HER team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The KOL team looked good in a recent match against the HER. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.