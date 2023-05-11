KOL vs RR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 Match-56

Hello, all the sports lovers, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. One of the best and most famous TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans with strong teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As we all know that now fans love to watch cricket matches. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the KOL vs RR match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. All the players are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. TATA IPL will see KOL facing off against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Kolkata, IN is Clear with periodic clouds and there is no chance of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Date: 11th May 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11:1.Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Venkatesh Iyer/Jason Roy, 3. Nitish Rana(C), 4. Rinku Singh, 5. Andre Russell, 6. Sunil Narine, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Suyash Sharma, 9. Vaibhav Arora, 10. Harshit Rana, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing 11:1.Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Joe Root, 6. Dhruv Jurel, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Kuldip Yadav, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals on 11th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. The RR team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and on the other hand, the KOL team won 3 matches and lost 3 matches. The KOL team has more chances to win the match against RR. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.