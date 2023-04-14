KOL vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well know TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it is going to be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the KOL vs SRH match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated cricket and this match is going to be played between two amazing teams. IPL is one of the best of famous among people. Now all the fans are super excited about the match. TATA IPL will see KOL facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Kolkata, IN is hazed and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 14th April 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), 3. Nitish Rana(C), 4. Rinku Singh, 5. Andre Russell, 6. Sunil Narine, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Suyash Sharma, 9. Lockie Ferguson, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Harry Brook, 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Aiden Markram(C), 5. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 6. Washington Sundar, 7. Marco Jansen, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Mayank Markande, 10. Umran Malik, 11. T Natarajan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match. Both teams are very famous among people and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. The KOL team won 2 matches and lost 1 match and the other hand, and the SRH team won 1 match and lost 2 matches. The KOL team has more chances to win the match against SRH. Let’s see which team will win the match.