Kolkata Accident: 3 Dead After Speeding Bus Rams Into Car New Town CCTV Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to a road accident in which three passed away and multiple sustained minor or major injuries. There are some pictures of this incident have also shared online which went viral in a short period. There is an investigation is also ongoing and authorities have shared some details about this accident.

Currently, not much information has been shared related to this crash incident. Our sources have fetched a lot of information and the police authorities also shared some details related to this crash. According to the reports and sources, This crash incident took place in the New Town area, North Kolkata, India on Monday morning 26 June 2023. In this crash incident, a speeding bus hit a booked cab in which three occupants were traveling. The three occupants died in this accident but it is not confined when the three occupants passed away at the hospital. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about this accident.

3 Dead After Speeding Bus Rams Into Car

After this tragic crash incident, nearby people arrived at the incident place and help the passengers. Later, the police and paramedics also reached the incident scene. It is shared that the passengers were taken to the nearby hospital where three occupants of the cab were confirmed dead. The other injured are getting treatment for their injuries and not much information has been shared yet. There is nothing has been shared about the three dead occupants where it is shared that they belong to a single family but nothing can be said too early.

Police reports stated that the driver was also injured seriously and he is also getting treatment for his injuries. After this crash, police began an investigation and seized both vehicles and the bus driver has detained for questing. There is not much information has been shared yet while the investigation is underway. This news is currently running on the top of the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this crash incident.