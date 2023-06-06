Kollam Sudhi Death Reason? Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies in Car Accident

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi has died. He was a very famous Indian actor and comedian who is no longer between us and he took his last breath on Monday. It is very painful news for the television industry as they lost their beloved person. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media. Now lots of people are very curious to know about Kollam Sudhi and what

Kollam Sudhi was a very famous Indian comedian and talented actor who worked in the Malayalam Film Industry. He stressed in more than 10 Malayalam films. He rose the fame after taking part in the Flowers Star Magic Show. He also seemed as a guest performer in many Malayalam comedy series. His movie debut was in 2015 with the film Kanthari. He worked in many movies including Kattappanayille Hrithik Roshan, Nizhel, Children’s Park, Big Brother, and many more. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kollam Sudhi Death Reason?

Kollam Sudhi is no longer among us and he took his last breath on 5 June 2023, Monday at the age of 39. His unexpected death left many people in pain and show. Now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, Kollam Sudhi and three other actors were involved in a car accident during the trip. Police stated the car in which Sudhi, Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh were traveling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi lost his life due to serious injuries which he got in an accident. He was a very amazing person and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi. People also expressed their condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.