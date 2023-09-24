Koppula Harishwar Reddy Death Reason? Ex-MLA Harishwar Reddy Dies of Heart Attack

In this article, we are going to share a piece of the sad news that the Five-time MLA from Parigi has recently passed away. In this article, we are going to talk about the former Parigi MLA Koppula Harishawar Reddy passed away. His sudden death left the whole community and government in shock. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the MLA from Parigi and former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in combined Andhra Pradesh Koppula Harishwar Reddy is no more. Reddy was 78 years old at the time of his passing. People are hugely searching for his cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of the former MLA Koppula Harishwar Reddy. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? Swipe up the page to know more about Harishwas Reddy and his cause of death.

Koppula Harishwar Reddy Death Reason?

Further, Koppula Harishwar Reddy was Deputy Speaker of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death let us inform you he passed away due to a heart attack. In the present time, heart attack disease is becoming common among people in people lost their lives. As per the sources, when Reddy was at his residence, he started feeling chest pain. He was rushed to a private hospital, but the so many efforts and treatment he could not survive. He lost his life during the treatment.

Many MLAs and other people expressed their grief for the late former Parigi MLA Reddy. Moreover, the former MLA Koppula Harishwar Reddy suffered from a massive heart attack on Friday night. He was living with his wife, two sons, and a daughter. He also got the MLA Parigi assembly constituency tag in 1985, 1994, 1999, 2004, and 2009. He began his political career as a ward member. His elder son’s name is Mahesh Reddy. Currently, Mahesh Reddy is serving as the Parigi MLA. Our thoughts and prayers are with Koppula Harishwar Reddy’s family who are going through difficult times. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.