Kozhikode Train Arson Case: Former Kerala ATS Head P Vijayan Suspended in Connection

Recent news that we are sharing is in context to the Kozhikode Train Arson Case that happened a few days back on 2nd April. It has been reported now that a senior IPS officer and the former head of the state’s ATS unit P Vijayan have been suspended by the Kerala government. He is charged with allegedly leaking information about the accused Shahrukh Saifi who was responsible for the Kozhikode Train Arson Case. What is this case and why the senior IPS officer has been suspended? We are going to share the news in detail in this article. Go through the whole article to get complete information about the incident and the latest update in this context.

It has been reported that Shahrukh Saifi was arrested in Ratnagiri on April 5 after three days burning incident of a train arson case. According to the reports the accused poured petrol on his co-passengers and lit them when the train was on the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. In the panic situation, three people including a woman and an infant jumped off the train and died and nine other people were injured severely. The accused fled from the spot when the train stopped after a passenger pulled the chain.

Kozhikode Train Arson Case

ADGP M R Ajithkumar was leading the probe team. The police were trying hard to crack the case, even a sketch of the culprit was made to capture him. The accused, a native of Noida identified as Shahrukh Saifi was arrested and was under custody. He was being transported from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to Kozhikode district of Kerala by road. It has been reported now that the information on the transportation of the accused Saifi was leaked by IPS officer P Vijayan, the former head of the state’s ATS unit.

As Officer P Vijayan was not a part of the investigating team his colleague SI Manoj Kumar contacted the officers who were taking the accused from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode. During the transportation of the accused, the probe team also faced difficulty as their vehicle broke down on the way. The action taken on the IPS officer is based on the report submitted by ADGP Ajith Kumar. The state has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police to investigate further. The reason behind the action of the accused has not been revealed yet. Now ADGP K Padamakumar would be leading the investigation team. Further details are awaited. We will be back to you with more details. Stay tuned.