KR-U20 vs NI-U20 Dream11 Prediction And Live Score Update

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing U20 Football World Cup leagues is coming back. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Korea Republic U20 vs Nigeria U20. As we all know now fans love to watch a football match, so now fans must be waiting for the match as they want to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the KR-U20 vs NI-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

KR-U20 vs NI-U20 Dream11 Prediction

As we already mentioned that both teams are very famous among people and now all the players are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. So if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The U20 Football World Cup match between Korea Republic U20 and Nigeria U20 is going to be at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are inquisitive to know about match details including team, date, venue, day, time, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details Korea Republic vs Nigeria

Team: Korea Republic U20 (KR-U20) vs Nigeria U20 (NI-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Day: Sunday

Date:4th June 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

Korea Republic U20 (KR-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jun-hong Kim, 2. Park Chang-woo, 3. Kim Ji-Soo, 4. Choi Seok-Hyun, 5. Bae Seo-Joon, 6. Lee Chan-Ouk, 7. Kang Sang-yun, 8. Kim Yong-Hak, 9. Lee Seung-Won, 10. Kang Seong-jin, 11. Lee Young-jun

Nigeria U20 (NI-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kingsley Aniagboso, 2. Daniel Bameyi, 3. Solomon Agbalaka, 4. Augustine Njoku, 5. Abel Ogwuche, 6. Victor Eletu, 7. Daniel Daga, 8. Samson Lawal, 9. Tochukwu Nadi, 10. Jude Sunday, 11. Salim Lawal

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best in the playground. This match is going to be played between Korea Republic U20 vs Nigeria U20 on 4th June 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. The KR-U20 team won 2 matches and draw 3 matches and on the other hand, the NI-U20 team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. The NI-U20 team has more chances to win the match.